Our liberalized policy on drones will serve us well

Henceforth, pilot licences will not be a must for the operation of micro drones for non-commercial purposes, nano drones, and any kind deployed by research and development (R&D) organizations. Registered foreign-owned firms will face no special restriction on operating these. While their import will be regulated, no security clearance is needed for registration. The Centre has also dropped its insistence on certificates of drone airworthiness. Further, its digital sky platform will offer flight go-aheads digitally. These, among other moves to ease flying, reflect a recognition that drone operators need breathing space if these contraptions are to meet their promise. Drones can serve a wide range of uses across sectors, from farming and mining to e-commerce and vaccine drop-offs. It is far safer to have a drone monitor a hazardous site, for example, than expose humans to it. The experimental use of these hi-tech courier birds has been widely welcomed, especially for ferrying vital supplies to places that are hard to access. Their utility for state initiatives is also very high, be it in cartographic exercises or for farm surveys and police surveillance. It would serve our economy best, however, if they’re deployed mostly by private players as enhancers of efficiency, rather than by the state as its eyes, ears and arms. For that, our rules need to be as market-friendly as possible within the constraints of public security.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}