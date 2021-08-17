Our life insurance market has faced its moment of truth

Pivot to purpose: Most of India’s young working population, who are employed in the unorganized sector, will need life insurance to ensure a financial safety net for their family as well as to build long-term savings. Life insurance companies, on their part, would need to rise to the occasion and customize products for this section. In crises, what people need is support, stability and reliability. Since life insurance claims are really the moment of truth in this business, many insurers pivoted to their purpose of serving customers and standing behind them and their families in their hour of need. Companies made sure that claims were settled quickly and in a hassle-free manner.