Our literary fiction written in English has lost its spark

Could this have had something to do with what is seen as the big-bang moment for IWE? The first Indian English novel (Rajmohan’s Wife) was written in 1864, but Midnight’s Children’s publication in 1981 was seen as the original adventure. The world threw a big party for us, even if writers as vastly different as Amit Chaudhuri and Rushdie or Arundhati Roy and Anita Desai were invited. That intoxicating success set the narrow terms of how IWE was evaluated. It set the syllabus: you could attempt one more (in Amit Chaudhuri’s words) “baggy monster" that explains India, or write about upper-class diaspora lives. It created a publishing culture that had one eye on the West’s gatekeepers, where writers, drawn from a narrow privileged pool of metropolitan life, told their stories. In many ways, translations have helped access a bigger imagination, even if some Indian languages get less love than others (Hindi and Gujarati, for example, more than Malayalam and Bengali) and certain texts bear the burden of ‘explaining’ their cultures to the ‘nation’.