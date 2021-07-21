Our long-drawn quest for real herd immunity

Covid’s pathology is such that detectable levels of antibodies need not deliver full resistance, though it may reduce the severity of illness. Variants of the virus abound. What marked India’s second wave out was its Delta proliferation, with this mutant likelier to escape an antibody attack on it than other versions, and the pathogen’s mutation path remains unknown. Vaccines offer greater confidence, as their dosage is calibrated finely to safeguard us. At last count, we had given 325 million Indians at least one dose, with 85 million fully vaccinated. Not only is this pace of progress too tardy for comfort, our jabs don’t perform as well against Delta as we’d hoped. These complications led some experts to revise their projection of herd-safety to 80%, though such calculations have so many caveats that they often amount to educated guesswork. Accuracy, however, isn’t as vital as prudence at this juncture. We have lost over 400,000 lives to covid, an official count that may be less than a tenth of the actual toll, if an estimate by the US-based Center for Global Development (echoing other global reports) is taken at face value. Covid has excoriated lives, livelihoods and life-savings. One study said households had spent over ₹64,000 crore on tests and hospital bills between last April and this June. Our health crisis is not over, sadly, and the ICMR study provides no reason at all to relax. Let’s not be foolhardy.