Our love of self-reliance and the perils of autarky

Panagariya traces the origin of our pre-1991 closed economy to India’s post-1947 fervour against all forms of foreign dependence. Freed of British rule, we yearned for self-sufficiency, a quest that meant keeping imports out and making all that we could ourselves. Almost everything needed to be made. Our savings, however, were too meagre, and so the state laid down investment priorities and rules. Starved of capital, India’s state-pushed resources went into capital-intensive sectors, where money got spread too thin, economies of scale proved hard to achieve, and production was very costly. Few firms could scale up or upgrade technology. As funds had to be rationed, licences were used to limit the number of large manufacturers, even as lots of items were reserved for small-scale units that were largely left to fend for themselves. Import barriers were kept high to shield them all; essentials were allowed in, but only through special permits. With demand for their products always assured (no matter how costly or shoddy) and levels of competition so low, domestic producers had no incentive to contain costs, but got to tighten their grip on markets anyway. To relieve consumers and control excessive profits, price caps were imposed, but this created shortages and so purchase permits came in. At the end, an elaborate maze of controls left us with an inefficient economy—till we adopted market reforms and opened it up.

