Our middle class bears too heavy a tax burden

Like every year, India’s middle class is awaiting the budget keenly to see if there will be any tax relief. The current government’s promise of lifting the basic exemption limit to ₹5 lakh in annual income for all taxpayers has remained unfulfilled. Recently, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pitched the Centre as empathetic to middle-class concerns for not having levied any new tax. She herself identifies as a member of this class, she said, citing outlays on metro services, smart-city amenities, etc, as evidence of the administration’s empathy. Yet, while the class is perhaps the biggest beneficiary of urban infrastructure, what it would welcome is a lighter burden of taxation. Right now, the rich are too few and India’s tax-exempt still the vast majority, which leaves earners in the middle holding the can. A recent survey by data agency PRICE classified 30% of Indian households as ‘middle class’, defined as those with an annual household income between ₹5 lakh and ₹30 lakh, with just 3% of total homes identified as ‘rich’ (above ₹30 lakh) and about two-thirds earning too little to chip in. An individual’s income attracts a top-slab marginal charge of 30% if it goes above ₹10 lakh under the regular tax regime (or if it exceeds ₹15 lakh under India’s new no-deduction option). Though people who earn in crores must pay a surcharge on their bill that hikes the effective rate above 40%, middle-class taxpayers get squeezed by ascending rates far too soon as they prosper.

