Our middle class bears too heavy a tax burden

Like every year, India’s middle class is awaiting the budget keenly to see if there will be any tax relief. The current government’s promise of lifting the basic exemption limit to ₹5 lakh in annual income for all taxpayers has remained unfulfilled. Recently, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pitched the Centre as empathetic to middle-class concerns for not having levied any new tax. She herself identifies as a member of this class, she said, citing outlays on metro services, smart-city amenities, etc, as evidence of the administration’s empathy. Yet, while the class is perhaps the biggest beneficiary of urban infrastructure, what it would welcome is a lighter burden of taxation. Right now, the rich are too few and India’s tax-exempt still the vast majority, which leaves earners in the middle holding the can. A recent survey by data agency PRICE classified 30% of Indian households as ‘middle class’, defined as those with an annual household income between ₹5 lakh and ₹30 lakh, with just 3% of total homes identified as ‘rich’ (above ₹30 lakh) and about two-thirds earning too little to chip in. An individual’s income attracts a top-slab marginal charge of 30% if it goes above ₹10 lakh under the regular tax regime (or if it exceeds ₹15 lakh under India’s new no-deduction option). Though people who earn in crores must pay a surcharge on their bill that hikes the effective rate above 40%, middle-class taxpayers get squeezed by ascending rates far too soon as they prosper.
Households have about a third of what they earn taken away at lifestyle levels that are modest in comparison with their counterparts in well-off countries. In the US, for example, where the top income tax rate is 37%, a 32% rate kicks in only once an assessee rakes in roughly over $170,000 a year, which affords a cushy life even by American standards of comfort, with the result that professionals who make, say, $85,000 and live middle-class lives do not feel a tax pinch. The US is a rich country of mostly mid-level earners and can therefore share the burden widely and keep rates reasonable. In contrast, India has a pyramid with a minority tax base. As the favoured gripe goes, too few of us must cough up too big a chunk of our pay to help the state look after too many. This is how it is for emerging economies with persistent poverty. The policy challenge, however, is to gradually relieve overtaxed citizens as our economy emerges. In any case, inflation means Indian tax slabs get outdated rather quickly; earning over ₹10 lakh several years ago allowed a markedly better life than it does today.
So, can the middle class expect relief? Fiscal pressures might forbid anything substantive, but our slabs are in need of an update. The basic liability line must rise, and so must the rest of the structure—to stop mid earners being taxed as if they are well-off. As for widening our tax base—placed at a little over 80 million in 2019-20, including corporate payers—evasion may have dropped since, thanks to various efforts. What’s required now is earnings to escalate over the long haul to give us a flatter pyramid. The flatness of Norway or Canada, where almost everyone pays direct taxes, may elude us for decades. But we should move in that direction. Wealth gaps have widened, alas, so the wealthy may have to pay more till our aspirations of broad-based development gain the traction India needs for a less uneven tax regime, which would be a clear sign of progress towards the status of a developed country.
