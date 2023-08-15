Our millennial attitudes are in uneven transition

India is a young country. What millennials think matters not just to marketers aiming their wares at this youth bulge, but anyone with an interest in their values and outlook. To that end, the findings of the latest Mint-YouGov-CPR biannual millennial survey are insightful. They show that population pessimism persists even among India’s young, individualistic attitudes within the context of family are stronger among the youngest lot, and social hang-ups vis-a-vis others are highest when it comes to those who identify as LGBTIQ+. It’s a picture of uneven progress, offering a window to a key demographic slice. The survey’s sample was 10,072 netizens across 200 cities, with 83% of respondents born after 1980. While 84% of them qualify as relatively well-to-do under a criteria checklist of durables owned and education level of the household’s main wage earner, 45% of those who earn and revealed their income make less than ₹30,000 a month, so the sample represents more of India than an elite.

What’s new this round are responses to India becoming the world’s most populous nation. Millennials are not convinced of this as an opportunity to drive economic growth. As many as 33% are concerned about our large population as a problem, while only 26% are confident of our much-touted demographic advantage, with 40% neutral. This also reflects in how they feel about India being tagged No. 1: 26% are embarrassed, 43% neutral and only 31% proud. To be sure, 49% of urban Indians believe our people can yet be turned into an asset. Investing in better education and factory jobs is seen as the best way to achieve high growth like China, a country viewed as having fared better on population control, job creation and poverty reduction, but not on governance (among other things). Overall, millennial views seem inflected by the anxiety of older folks for whom family planning was a vital national mission. Today, India’s replacement rate is found to have dipped below the 2.1 children per woman level that keeps a population stable. This implies India’s population will not grow beyond a point, even if takes time to show up in census counts.

Indian millennials also mark a big departure from previous generations on social institutions. Take family. Although 55% of married and 42% of single pre-millennials (born before 1981) view marriage as important, this support declines among millennials (born 1981-1996) and further among post-millennials (born after 1996) to 35% and 38%, respectively. Also, while 49% consider it a duty of children to live with and care for ageing parents, 28% favour the idea of parents being independent for children to lead their own lives, and 23% agree that elders must get their financial and emotional support but needn’t live with them. This reflects an individualism that has long been more prevalent in the West than in family-oriented India. What’s worrisome are social biases refusing to go. In parental roles, 55% of urban parents would insist their children marry only the opposite gender, 50% want these marital partners to have no disability and 42% want these weddings to be within their religion. Also, 21% would not be comfortable with an LGBTIQ+ neighbour. This unease is reserved next most acutely for people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with unmarried men, the physically disabled and people of other faiths only a little less shunned. Such prejudices should not be held in an open society that upholds full-spectrum diversity, one where people can freely mingle and have their qualms dispelled. Openness needs a boost.