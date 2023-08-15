Our millennial attitudes are in uneven transition

Indian millennials also mark a big departure from previous generations on social institutions. Take family. Although 55% of married and 42% of single pre-millennials (born before 1981) view marriage as important, this support declines among millennials (born 1981-1996) and further among post-millennials (born after 1996) to 35% and 38%, respectively. Also, while 49% consider it a duty of children to live with and care for ageing parents, 28% favour the idea of parents being independent for children to lead their own lives, and 23% agree that elders must get their financial and emotional support but needn’t live with them. This reflects an individualism that has long been more prevalent in the West than in family-oriented India. What’s worrisome are social biases refusing to go. In parental roles, 55% of urban parents would insist their children marry only the opposite gender, 50% want these marital partners to have no disability and 42% want these weddings to be within their religion. Also, 21% would not be comfortable with an LGBTIQ+ neighbour. This unease is reserved next most acutely for people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with unmarried men, the physically disabled and people of other faiths only a little less shunned. Such prejudices should not be held in an open society that upholds full-spectrum diversity, one where people can freely mingle and have their qualms dispelled. Openness needs a boost.

