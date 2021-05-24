India’s multi-pronged war against the covid pandemic is best embodied by Mahatma Gandhi’s adage that “action expresses priorities". This war needed to be fought proactively on multiple fronts that included securing medical infrastructure, increasing covid testing capacities, ramping up production of medical essentials such as oxygen and life-saving drugs, and evolving a roadmap to vaccinate every willing citizen in India. In each of these areas, the ground we needed to cover was enormous—either because information on the virus was continuously evolving or because of legacy issues around medical-infrastructure readiness.

Vaccination for all: Vaccine development even in normal times is a complex process with a lot of uncertainties. During the pandemic, India has demonstrated alacrity in keeping vaccination a key weapon in its armoury. India’s vaccination drive kicked off on 16 January 2021, and this would not have been possible without constant support and leadership from the government. As early as April 2020, a task force was set up to provide guidance on research and development of vaccines and other regulatory issues. India is among a handful of countries that have developed a vaccine through home-grown research efforts, backed by a large talent pool of scientists and researchers, and an entrepreneurial class. The government also started the process of vaccine procurement after emergency-use authorization was given by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Apart from Covaxin, India is one of the main hubs for manufacturing the Oxford - AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines, through Serum Institute of India. We are now in the process of adding a second home-grown vaccine from Zydus Cadilla. At the same time, we will also be making international vaccines such as Sputnik V and Johnson & Johnson’s available to Indian citizens. The government has announced that close to 2.6 billion vaccine doses will be available between May and December this year, paving the way for universal vaccination. This is testimony to the government’s intent to protect every Indian from the virus.

Easing supply-chain constraints for oxygen availability: India’s entire oxygen production has been redirected towards medical use. Steel plants and the industrial units in the public sector have all pledged existing oxygen stock and committed pipeline production for medical use. Despite issues with storage, transportation and logistics, owing to India’s production capacity being based in a few industrial states, the government mapped out supply and demand to ensure that requirements from outside production zones were met. Oxygen allocation to states and Union territories was based on a dynamic formula that took into account various parameters, such as active cases, the proportion of ICU beds needing 24 litres of oxygen per minute, and that of non ICU beds needing 10 litres of oxygen per minute. As per estimates of the ministry of health and family welfare, India’s oxygen requirement peaked at 10,972 tonnes on 7 May. To ensure un-disrupted supply, India’s oxygen plants have been running at 130%-plus of their existing capacity.

The government ensured that less industrial states got their required oxygen through Indian Railways that ran Oxygen Express trains. It also worked with road transporters, encouraging them to use two truck drivers for long routes. The Indian Air Force has also been deployed to airlift empty oxygen containers to production destinations, to reduce the turnaround time by half. As of 20 May, our pilots had flown 1,175 domestic sorties, airlifting more than 600 tankers. During this time, the Air force has also undertaken more than 150 international sorties, airlifting 109 cryogenic oxygen storage containers, apart from oxygen generators, cylinders and concentrators. Experts have remarked that the government “moved heaven and earth" to ensure the supply of oxygen around the country.

Ramping up medical infrastructure and supply of essentials: Indian armed forces and central police forces played a key role in managing the pandemic. The Defence Research and Development Organisation and other defence units set up makeshift hospitals in several cities, including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Varanasi, apart from developing a covid medicine, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), which has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India.

Supplies of medicines such as Remdesivir were also ramped up. The production of Remdesivir has gone up from 2.7 million vials on 1 April to 10.5 million vials on 4 May. This was made possible by scaling up the number of plants producing the medicine from 20 to 57 during this period. On 30 April, 9,900 vials of Tocilizumab were made available to states and union territories. By 11 May, an additional 45,000 vials of this drug were made available.

In conclusion, the Union government has leveraged all resources at its disposal in its fight against an unknown and an unpredictable enemy. It has hand-held the states and Union territories at various stages, and also issued advisories, conducted reviews, and deployed dedicated task forces depending on the situation. Any response to such a once-in-a-century ‘black swan’ event, in spite of being proactive and well-coordinated, is bound to have gaps. These are being addressed on a sustained basis to make us resilient in the face of possible future waves. The worst of the pandemic should be behind us soon, and India shall resume its march on the path of economic development and prosperity.

G. Kishan Reddy is minister of state for home affairs and represents the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency

