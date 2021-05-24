Our multi-pronged war against an invisible adversary

Easing supply-chain constraints for oxygen availability: India’s entire oxygen production has been redirected towards medical use. Steel plants and the industrial units in the public sector have all pledged existing oxygen stock and committed pipeline production for medical use. Despite issues with storage, transportation and logistics, owing to India’s production capacity being based in a few industrial states, the government mapped out supply and demand to ensure that requirements from outside production zones were met. Oxygen allocation to states and Union territories was based on a dynamic formula that took into account various parameters, such as active cases, the proportion of ICU beds needing 24 litres of oxygen per minute, and that of non ICU beds needing 10 litres of oxygen per minute. As per estimates of the ministry of health and family welfare, India’s oxygen requirement peaked at 10,972 tonnes on 7 May. To ensure un-disrupted supply, India’s oxygen plants have been running at 130%-plus of their existing capacity.

