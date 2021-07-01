Our national capital must have the capacity to awe

For the seven decades after Independence, a curious ambivalence surrounded the British Raj’s final show of monumentalism. The grand boulevard stretching from the gates of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill to India Gate was the venue of the Republic’s annual show of pageantry; the circular Parliament building competed with the Ashokan lions as the symbol of the Indian state; and India Gate became the site to commemorate valour and sacrifice in defence of the nation. At the same time, or until Khan Market entered the competition, Lutyens became a byword for political privilege and entitlement. Worse still, as the years went by, the initial nod to at least the spirit of monumentalism—in, say, Udyog Bhavan and Ashok Hotel—was junked in favour of the monumental ugliness of Shastri Bhavan and Hotel Janpath. Jawaharlal Nehru had nurtured the fond hope that Lutyens would be subsumed by Le Corbusier and the rejection of all classicism. Alas, never mind a new modernism, Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh evolved into the shoddiness of DDA flats.