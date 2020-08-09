Opinion | Our national education policy is high on goals but low on realism

The language conundrum is one. There is great merit in valuing Indian languages, including Sanskrit. However, the recommendation that students be instructed in a manner such that “by the end of grade 9 they can speak about science and other subjects both in their home language and English" carries very little conviction. The Indian state spends pitiful amounts on education and it is unclear how the devaluation of Indian languages as a result of national and global forces can be addressed by devoting resources to bolster the performance of politics. Would the most educationally deprived benefit from being able to express mathematical formulae in an Indian language? Or instead, would it be better to devote scarce resources to better train teachers, provide infrastructure for schools and resources to students? Given the country’s socioeconomic disparities, it is not difficult to imagine whose children are most likely to be the subjects of such arbitrary experiments in instilling “civilisational" pride.