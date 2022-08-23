Our open network for digital commerce must win trust4 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 10:27 PM IST
A decentralized e-com network may be a good idea but we must tie loose ends for it to act as envisioned
A key reason for the success of e-commerce is the presence of platforms that can act as trusted intermediaries between buyers and sellers, offering a safe and secure online marketplace. Armed with resources and reach, they play an important role in ensuring that consumers receive timely delivery of quality goods, and merchants are able to supply goods with the help of necessary logistical support and receive payments in time.