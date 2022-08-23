Our open network for digital commerce must win trust

Moreover, the ONDC envisages that a buyer and seller need not be on the same application to discover each other, but will have the ability to connect through different apps, enabled and certified by the ONDC. However, it will also be possible for a network participant to simultaneously play both buyer and a seller, while offering enhanced options to other network participants. While this may place end-to-end integrated players and niche players on the same pedestal, it may mean transaction and payment flows differ with the roles network participants play, creating ambiguities. The applicable laws may also differ with the roles that players play in the ONDC ecosystem. This requires clarity too.