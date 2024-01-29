Our Panchayati Raj system is in need of funding empowerment

The principle of subsidiarity, as enshrined in the EU’s Maastricht Treaty, is no less true of all federal forms of government. In a nutshell, it means that higher levels of government should perform only those functions that cannot be effectively performed at the local level. Ideally, the level responsible for providing a particular good or service should also be in charge of its funding and revenue collection, minimizing the scope for moral hazard. For basic services, this means it is PRIs that must provide these to citizens. However, as with economic development in general, where regional disparities are sharp, the devolution of powers and functions to panchayats (and their performance) varies greatly across states. In general, India’s southern states have done better than others, which may perhaps explain why these states have made more progress on human development indicators. Clearly, when it comes to the bottom layer of government, we still have a long way to go, notwithstanding the hope embodied in India’s panchayati raj legislation, including one-third reservation of seats for women in elected PRI bodies. It will be a while before we realize the dream of Mahatma Gandhi that “every village will be a republic or panchayat, having full powers." But we must speed it up.