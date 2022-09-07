Our perplexing eagerness to import higher education4 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 10:20 PM IST
- This is an area of competence in which India ought to be a net earner of foreign exchange
The nation enters Amrit Kaal with the news that India is now the largest provider of overseas students to the United Kingdom. During the year ended on 30 June 2022, the UK issued 117,965 study visas to Indian applicants. This constituted 24.23% of all student visas issued by it and marked a whopping increase of about 89% over the previous year.