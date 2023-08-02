Our political economy works like a multi-player game4 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:01 PM IST
Competing interests try to shape policy but that does not mean sound economics cannot prevail
There are four main schools of political economy: The normative school with a benevolent policymaker at its centre trying to maximize a social welfare function; public choice theory with its focus on rule making; the Chicago school where policymakers redistribute wealth to maximize a support base; and the transaction cost school where each policy is a ‘play’ in a game where multiple principals try to influence an agent (policymaker) to maximize their own utility.
