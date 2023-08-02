Our political economy works like a multi-player game

The last group of principals playing the game (to which this author also belongs) are bourgeoisie ‘taxpayers’. They frequently point out how their taxes run the country (or in some cases other parts they don’t like) and how little they get in return, without realizing that taxes carry no quid quo. They complain about high personal taxes and GST, ignoring the fact that most rich and newly developed countries had high taxes when they were developing. The top personal tax rate is still 45% in South Korea and 50% in Japan. They complain about TCS deductions on foreign credit card spends and high prices of petrol while driving in thirsty SUVs to sample the latest frappuccino flavour at Starbucks. Some live on a steady diet of Netflix and Instagram, want a social media influencer lifestyle in a country with a per capita GDP of about $2,000, and often see government policy as holding their dreams hostage by not decreasing taxes, raising pay scales and offering Scandinavian standards of work-life balance.

