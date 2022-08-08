Our post-covid market needs home loan clarity

Possession, accommodation and location, the three big criteria for a typical homebuyer, have all been affected by our covid experience. Take the first. Market analysts have detected a shift away from living on rent to residence ownership, driven perhaps by the anxiety of ensuring a roof over one’s head should earnings turn volatile, as they did for many, and the indignity of being at the mercy of a landlord’s goodwill for a rent reprieve. The second criterion, as some realtors report, has been altered by work-from-home (WFH), a workaround likely to outlive lockdowns in sufficiently large numbers for residential floor plans to include office space. The third, location, has been held aloft by charms of prestige, access and scarcity induced by our long trend of big-city clustering. But choices and relative prices could change as more people avail the freedoms granted by advances in telecom. An embrace of online platforms for work has already seen families move out of congested metros for better lives. While in-person interaction won’t get outmoded, a dispersal of urbanization looks set to ensue as WFH settles in. Over an extended span of time, big cities will retain their relevance chiefly for what airwaves cannot provide. As transport hubs, for example, metros might even gain in value. In such a scenario, we can expect the location premium to gravitate towards localities within easy reach of airports, etc, although within the old constraints of civic amenities and poshness perceptions.