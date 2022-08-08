Our post-covid market needs home loan clarity

A revival is afoot amid signs that the pandemic shifted patterns of demand for residential property. But how quickly loan takers see their burden ease will go by an X factor: inflation
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
It is easy to get carried away by how a once-in-a-century event like the pandemic marks an inflection point that’s potent enough to reshape entire markets. Our emergence from the covid crisis has revealed more or less the same world, at least in contrast with dramatic predictions. But its impact on a slow-rumble sector like real estate may take years to show up. India’s market for residential property is now observed to be in revival mode after a prolonged slump. Data crunched by realty advisories has shown an uptick in home sales across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and the National Capital Region over the past four quarters. Unsold inventory, a leftover from the last boom, has finally fallen to relief levels, housing marketers sound optimistic and concrete mixers are back at work for new projects. At first glance, this buoyancy is simply a virus-delayed recovery within a wider economic upturn. How homebuyer behaviour may have changed is still to make itself fully discernible on a national scale. Yet, not only are there early signs of it, the explanation is quite compelling.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It is easy to get carried away by how a once-in-a-century event like the pandemic marks an inflection point that’s potent enough to reshape entire markets. Our emergence from the covid crisis has revealed more or less the same world, at least in contrast with dramatic predictions. But its impact on a slow-rumble sector like real estate may take years to show up. India’s market for residential property is now observed to be in revival mode after a prolonged slump. Data crunched by realty advisories has shown an uptick in home sales across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and the National Capital Region over the past four quarters. Unsold inventory, a leftover from the last boom, has finally fallen to relief levels, housing marketers sound optimistic and concrete mixers are back at work for new projects. At first glance, this buoyancy is simply a virus-delayed recovery within a wider economic upturn. How homebuyer behaviour may have changed is still to make itself fully discernible on a national scale. Yet, not only are there early signs of it, the explanation is quite compelling.
Possession, accommodation and location, the three big criteria for a typical homebuyer, have all been affected by our covid experience. Take the first. Market analysts have detected a shift away from living on rent to residence ownership, driven perhaps by the anxiety of ensuring a roof over one’s head should earnings turn volatile, as they did for many, and the indignity of being at the mercy of a landlord’s goodwill for a rent reprieve. The second criterion, as some realtors report, has been altered by work-from-home (WFH), a workaround likely to outlive lockdowns in sufficiently large numbers for residential floor plans to include office space. The third, location, has been held aloft by charms of prestige, access and scarcity induced by our long trend of big-city clustering. But choices and relative prices could change as more people avail the freedoms granted by advances in telecom. An embrace of online platforms for work has already seen families move out of congested metros for better lives. While in-person interaction won’t get outmoded, a dispersal of urbanization looks set to ensue as WFH settles in. Over an extended span of time, big cities will retain their relevance chiefly for what airwaves cannot provide. As transport hubs, for example, metros might even gain in value. In such a scenario, we can expect the location premium to gravitate towards localities within easy reach of airports, etc, although within the old constraints of civic amenities and poshness perceptions.
Possession, accommodation and location, the three big criteria for a typical homebuyer, have all been affected by our covid experience. Take the first. Market analysts have detected a shift away from living on rent to residence ownership, driven perhaps by the anxiety of ensuring a roof over one’s head should earnings turn volatile, as they did for many, and the indignity of being at the mercy of a landlord’s goodwill for a rent reprieve. The second criterion, as some realtors report, has been altered by work-from-home (WFH), a workaround likely to outlive lockdowns in sufficiently large numbers for residential floor plans to include office space. The third, location, has been held aloft by charms of prestige, access and scarcity induced by our long trend of big-city clustering. But choices and relative prices could change as more people avail the freedoms granted by advances in telecom. An embrace of online platforms for work has already seen families move out of congested metros for better lives. While in-person interaction won’t get outmoded, a dispersal of urbanization looks set to ensue as WFH settles in. Over an extended span of time, big cities will retain their relevance chiefly for what airwaves cannot provide. As transport hubs, for example, metros might even gain in value. In such a scenario, we can expect the location premium to gravitate towards localities within easy reach of airports, etc, although within the old constraints of civic amenities and poshness perceptions.
Since houses in India are bought mostly on loans, how credit deals work out over long spans has a big bearing on this market. Home marketers have been telling would-be buyers that despite this year’s upturn in interest rates, they remain below what they were during the last boom. In real terms, the rates being offered by banks are attractive. But how sweetly a home loan works out down the decades also depends on how overall retail prices behave. Inflation, after all, rewards borrowers and punishes lenders. Loan-takers could once count on their burden of monthly paybacks reducing rapidly as a fraction of earnings—in line with the rupee’s loss in real value. After India resolved in 2016 to cap inflation, however, it has been harder for folks to weigh the promised benefit of cheaper credit against a potentially slower reduction in real debt. Such a new normal would be good for our economy, though. And housing demand will better reflect real needs.