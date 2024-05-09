Our post-pandemic slump in household savings should disappoint but not alarm us

With Indian savings a key source of funds for the economy, a drop in the sums that households have been setting aside has evoked concern. This could mean a smaller pool of money available for the economy’s use. It may also suggest that home budgets have been stretched. A closer look at the latest official data, however, reveals why a wider lens is needed to grasp what’s going on. But first, the number that made people sit up. Net household savings have fallen to a five-year low of ₹14.2 trillion in 2022-23 from a peak of ₹23.3 trillion in 2020-21. That’s a drop of more than ₹9 trillion, or almost 40%, in a brief period.

Since household savings make up more than half of India’s gross savings, such a dip could imply less resources for banks to lend and fuel economic growth. The overall savings of Indian homes, including non-financial, shrank as a proportion of GDP in 2022-23 from its covid swell of 2020-21, when this reading went above its post-1991 average. While more savings would certainly serve us better, the recent drop in net financial savings, the number that has caught attention, can by and large be explained by covid constraints followed by a boom in both credit offtake and home-buying that traced India’s recovery from the covid year’s shock.

Indeed, as ‘net’ here means net of loans, we should also look at the latter. The net figure, it turns out, dropped so low because household liabilities rose steeply—to ₹15.6 trillion in 2022-23 from ₹7.4 trillion two years earlier. This is consistent with a surge in retail lending reported by lenders. Alongside, ‘savings in physical assets’ grew by an impressive ₹13.4 trillion over that period to ₹34.8 trillion. Broadly, then, the main story has been of loans taken and property acquired once we exited the pandemic and emerged from the GDP crater of 2020-21. Of course, some of the extra debt that homes took on was for consumption.

But so long as the bulk of bank advances went into physical assets that retain and rise in market value (such as real estate), we could assume that enlarged credit was prudently deployed for the most part. Net savings in decline for big-ticket buys are not a reason for worry. Unless asset deflation were to somehow ensue, it means people’s holdings have enlarged. Another observed aspect of India’s recovery was a massive turn by households towards equity and other paper assets. Explosive growth was seen in demat accounts and multitudes of new investors got signed up by mutual funds (MFs).

According to official data, household MF investments almost trebled to ₹1.79 trillion in 2022-23 from ₹64,084 crore in 2020-21; in debentures, they nearly doubled to ₹2.06 trillion. Since these, together with directly bought shares, are also recorded as part of our financial savings by the official reckoner, perhaps the net figure for 2022-23 should have been brighter. But then again, since the market value of such holdings tends to vary frequently and vastly, the numbers on record may understate what households actually have at their disposal. Also, more savings mobilized by capital markets is good for the economy.

It’s a welcome sign that risk aversion vis-a-vis equity investments has been fading away. Since many investors are new to stock markets and have seen bull runs but no bear phases, however, regulators must keep a vigil on froth. Bank balances have been slow to recover, as the net savings fall suggests, but a flight to safety set off by stock-market volatility won’t help.