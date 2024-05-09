Our post-pandemic slump in household savings should disappoint but not alarm us
Summary
- A sharp drop in India’s net household financial savings largely reflects post-covid trends that include a borrowing boom and physical asset upswell. A reversal will be welcome, though. Financial savings aren’t just bank balances. They include stock holdings.
With Indian savings a key source of funds for the economy, a drop in the sums that households have been setting aside has evoked concern. This could mean a smaller pool of money available for the economy’s use. It may also suggest that home budgets have been stretched. A closer look at the latest official data, however, reveals why a wider lens is needed to grasp what’s going on. But first, the number that made people sit up. Net household savings have fallen to a five-year low of ₹14.2 trillion in 2022-23 from a peak of ₹23.3 trillion in 2020-21. That’s a drop of more than ₹9 trillion, or almost 40%, in a brief period.