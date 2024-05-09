Our post-pandemic slump in household savings should disappoint but not alarm us

According to official data, household MF investments almost trebled to ₹1.79 trillion in 2022-23 from ₹64,084 crore in 2020-21; in debentures, they nearly doubled to ₹2.06 trillion. Since these, together with directly bought shares, are also recorded as part of our financial savings by the official reckoner, perhaps the net figure for 2022-23 should have been brighter. But then again, since the market value of such holdings tends to vary frequently and vastly, the numbers on record may understate what households actually have at their disposal. Also, more savings mobilized by capital markets is good for the economy.