Our privatization challenge calls for a fresh approach

Its first drawback is that despite being partially privatized, these firms are hamstrung by political interference and managerial inefficiency, and thus lag others in market valuation. This means that the government is unable to monetize its shares at fair value. Secondly, this strategy puts an upper bound on the extent to which these assets can be monetized, as the government may not be willing to see its shareholding drop below the 51% mark. India’s government faces both these constraints. Its PSUs, especially banks, currently trade at a steep discount to their private-sector peers, and its shareholding in most is very close to the 51% threshold. Moreover, some PSUs may have raised debt by leveraging their status as government sponsored or controlled entities, and so a fall in the Centre’s stake to a level under 51% may violate such covenants.