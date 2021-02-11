Our privatization policy is coherent but not very

The first group of strategic sectors is self- explanatory from the vantage point of India’s security. Their mutual synergy is obvious, and so too the need for tight control, given their risks of misuse. The second and third can be considered “critical infrastructure", which the Centre has said it will not withdraw from. These meet elemental needs of production and their failure could impact our economic well-being. At a stretch, the fourth can be classified likewise, though their deployment as tools of state policy and market intervention could be the actual strategic purpose. What is common to most of these sectors is their dependence on assorted public resources (such as telecom airwaves) and resultant entry barriers. This lowers the level of market competition, reducing their incentive for efficiency, and also makes space for collusion among operators. Arguably, this is another reason for sustained public-sector presence. But then again, a PSE would be able to keep monopolistic prices in check only if bureaucratic ineptitude and regulatory capture do not get in the way. Being ‘strategic’ doesn’t guarantee a better fulfilment of our public objectives. In sum, while it’s good that the lofty statism of yore is in decline, our public-sector policy could still do with an in-depth debate.

