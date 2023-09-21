Our problem is a drop in gross savings rather than net

Our problem is a drop in gross savings rather than net4 min read 21 Sep 2023, 08:10 PM IST
High household debt need not necessarily be a worry as it could reflect the rise of an emerging market where such spending plays a major role in keeping the economy humming along.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest data on household financial savings has generated a lot of interest. India’s gross financial savings rate declined from 15.4% of GDP in 2020-21 to 10.9% in 2022-23 and net financial savings rate has declined from 11.5% to 5.1%. Is there a problem here?