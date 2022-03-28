Russia attacked Ukraine in its quest for national security through what Moscow termed “special military operations". Russian President Vladimir Putin may have believed that, like with Crimea, its forces will conquer Ukraine in three days. However, even after over a month of massive assaults by its mighty army, deep penetration into Ukrainian cities looks improbable, notwithstanding the use of hypersonic missiles in what is being described as the first use of next-generation weapons in combat. Ukraine’s forces, citizens and polity have put up a stout defence. More than its armoury, its patriotism and love of democracy have held up firmly even in the face of Russia’s destruction of the country’s armaments, institutions, habitations and human life.

According to Thomas Schelling, a Nobel Laureate in economics, a conflict is a strategic showdown between rational decision makers who weigh the costs and benefits of their choices. However, the success of the attacker’s strategy depends on the retaliatory consequences that the attacked can inflict.

The world is watching the horrors of war with significant empathy expressed in words, United Nations resolutions, arms supplies, the welcome of millions of Ukrainians refugees and unprecedented economic sanctions on Russia, its oligarchs and president’s associates. The world is also witnessing runaway prices of energy, minerals and foodgrains, and staring at stagflation and a significantly wider human tragedy.

As for the actual fighting in terms of boots on the ground, except for a handful of volunteers, Ukraine, its army and citizens are by themselves. Whereas they have already won the moral war, with media narratives across various geographies pointing to a Russian loss, victory on the battlefield will depend on how long Ukraine’s defences hold up.

Some lessons have emerged for decision-makers who seek national security:

First, in the actual defence of territory against an enemy, including one capable of causing a human catastrophe, a country that’s not covered by a joint- action alliance will be alone on the ground. Global empathy will help, albeit marginally. The war would have to be fought and its consequences weathered by the nation alone.

Second, modern war is multifaceted and includes: a) military warfare, b) cyberwar, c) information war and also d) economic war, which could cover energy supplies. External support and assistance, however generous, will be inadequate for victory. The answer lies in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been proclaiming, atmanirbharta (self-reliance), be it for logistical infrastructure including railroads, ports, airports and information highways, et al, or the issue of energy sufficiency.

Our deficiencies are visible in India’s import bills that range from military hardware, combat aircraft, parts and inputs for local production to energy and technology. India is a peace-loving nation and rightly refuses to take sides. However, sometimes its foreign policy and stance have to be realigned so as not to alienate those that can serve the nation’s strategic defence interests.

The architecture of a strong strategic defence has been on the back-burner for too long. The current government is seized of the gravity of this and has been acting to mitigate our inadequacies. But decades of neglect cannot be bridged in a short span. The current geopolitical boil-over, propelled by a shifting economic axis and resultant reshaping of multi-polarity calls for extreme urgency. A composite strategic action plan is therefore warranted. The foremost aspect should be management of the economy for rapid economic growth. This calls for understanding, cooperation and hard work by enterprises, individuals and policymakers.

The manufacturing of weaponry needs end-to-end domestication from sourcing of raw materials to the making of parts, their assembly, weapon testing and commissioning. Our startups must pioneer innovations rather than go for replication. Civil and defence personnel have to work in tandem to build and maintain a storehouse of ultra-modern weaponry.

India’s information technology talent is acknowledged across the planet. Just as Ukraine found volunteers of help across continents, Indian talent located anywhere in the world should volunteer to build high-octane technology, cyber capabilities and social media platforms better than the best in the world.

Multi-modal infrastructure building should also be aimed at defence needs. Work has begun, but its pace is slow. The earnestness of policymakers is discernible, but rent seekers are in play. Green energy also assumes relevance in our quest for self reliance.

The time has come to secure our geography, democracy and economic well-being. The humiliation of any nation could impact the welfare, happiness and pride of generations. India is on the cusp of national pride creation. The youth should seize opportunities to work in solidarity with the effort.

Ukraine is demonstrating that the quality of leadership, political in particular, matters. Our leadership at every level should encourage patriotism and love of the motherland to deliver what the nation needs. Self-aggrandizement and narrow sectarian interests should be shelved for a while, if not forever.

G.N. Bajpai is former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India, and an author

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.