Our quest for national security is in urgent need of booster activity

Russia attacked Ukraine in its quest for national security through what Moscow termed “special military operations". Russian President Vladimir Putin may have believed that, like with Crimea, its forces will conquer Ukraine in three days. However, even after over a month of massive assaults by its mighty army, deep penetration into Ukrainian cities looks improbable, notwithstanding the use of hypersonic missiles in what is being described as the first use of next-generation weapons in combat. Ukraine’s forces, citizens and polity have put up a stout defence. More than its armoury, its patriotism and love of democracy have held up firmly even in the face of Russia’s destruction of the country’s armaments, institutions, habitations and human life.

