Our regulatory chokehold must loosen for us to sustain growth

In 2020, I was helping a friend who had mentored and promoted a rural enterprise in the southern part of the country. Recently, they had to change the legal structure of the organization into a limited liability partnership (LLP) because some of the payroll taxes and minimum wages are too onerous and threaten the project’s viability itself.

The costs of doing business are otherwise prohibitive. Employee costs are high because of mandated minimum wages (that appear closer to the ceiling than the floor with no relationship to market wages), apart from statutory provident fund and gratuity contributions. Under an LLP structure, with workers becoming partners in the enterprise, they can choose to draw living wages for their labour, and thus let the business survive.

As the process of converting their ‘Association of Persons’ (AOP) into an LLP is proceeding apace, they have to re-apply for the licence they held under the Trust to manufacture some cosmetics items (soap, healing cream, shampoo, etc.), although neither the products nor the location nor the brand have changed.

That is the upshot of a new set of rules for cosmetics (‘Cosmetics Rules, 2020’) notified in the Indian Gazette on 15 December, under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940.

As I went through the Gazette Notification (tinyurl.com/y89wojza), I was struck by what can only be called an Orwellian obsession with details, with rules specified for manufacturing space and laboratories, for the maintenance of equipment, etc. These rules are not cosmetic but deep, and they perpetuate the Inspection Raj. These rules are framed by the Union government and implemented by states, inspections included. But, state government officials at the implementation level find it difficult to make sense of the applicability of the rules. The requirements are chiefly ‘one size fits all’, irrespective of the size of an enterprise and its production. Compliance with these will take away a huge chunk of an entrepreneur’s time and mindspace. Small enterprises do not have the financial and human resources to deal with them. With such microscopic licensing, inspection and compliance requirements, it is not possible for micro and small enterprises to be set up and then run efficiently and viably.

The philosophy of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ still has to percolate down to career officers. It is not so much about skills or competence, but about attitudes and mindsets, and the lens with which one approaches the status quo of India’s labyrinth of laws, rules and regulations.

Even if career officers who put the finishing touches to such an elaborate set of instructions realize that they are overly intrusive and indiscriminately applicable, they may not have the inclination and stamina to see any changes through to their logical conclusion. That’s because they have their own compliance and inspection regimes to worry about, even past retirement. Therefore, they choose the path of least resistance, which is to continue with the status quo.

One place to start is to ensure that all rules are aligned across sectors under various ministries. If the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) defines a micro enterprise as one that has a turnover of up to ₹5.0 crore or investment of ₹1.0 crore, then that should apply to other regulations as well. MSMEs should be exempt from being subjected to self-declaration and to random audits or inspections. Further, as they grow in size, new rules could begin to apply only gradually, with a settling-in period.

I have gone through American regulations on cosmetics. They are all of three pages. To the extent I could scan the regulations of two developing countries, namely Brazil and Indonesia, I found their rules far simpler. Only the following products are subject to a registration procedure in Brazil: sunscreen and suntan lotions, children’s products, hair straighteners, insect repellents and antiseptic gels for hands. About 97% of the toiletries, perfumes and cosmetic products that have commercialization authorized in Brazil are exempt from registration.

In the coming decade, as India’s government aspires for brisk economic growth, it must figure out how not to stand in the way of capital formation and employment generation, especially in the MSME sector. As things stand, Indian rules are killers of both those goals. These act as barriers against the creation of new capacity and also market competition, both of which keep prices and their increases reasonable.

The inflation-generating process in India is also clear. It is not a monetary phenomenon. It is a regulatory phenomenon. Inflation is caused by too many rules resulting in too few goods being produced. Therefore, what the central bank can do about rising prices with its inflation-targeting monetary policy regime is an issue that deserves serious consideration.

For now, as the government prepares the Union budget for 2021-22, it must remember that our regulatory chokehold is a big reason for the stubbornly high inflation rate in the country and for the economy’s inability to sustain high growth rates beyond a few years.

These are the author’s personal views.

V. Anantha Nageswaran is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister

