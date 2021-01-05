Our regulatory chokehold must loosen for us to sustain growth

As I went through the Gazette Notification (tinyurl.com/y89wojza), I was struck by what can only be called an Orwellian obsession with details, with rules specified for manufacturing space and laboratories, for the maintenance of equipment, etc. These rules are not cosmetic but deep, and they perpetuate the Inspection Raj. These rules are framed by the Union government and implemented by states, inspections included. But, state government officials at the implementation level find it difficult to make sense of the applicability of the rules. The requirements are chiefly ‘one size fits all’, irrespective of the size of an enterprise and its production. Compliance with these will take away a huge chunk of an entrepreneur’s time and mindspace. Small enterprises do not have the financial and human resources to deal with them. With such microscopic licensing, inspection and compliance requirements, it is not possible for micro and small enterprises to be set up and then run efficiently and viably.