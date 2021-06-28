Credit isn't enough; India needs a direct stimulus

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To cushion profits from a revenue blow delivered by covid, India Inc waged a full-scale war on costs last fiscal year. Overheads faced a big axe, but interest payments did not escape either. As recently-collated data shows, companies made quite an effort to offload debt. According to an SBI Research study of our top 15 sectors that crunched the figures of over 1,000 listed firms, they together shed more than ₹1.7 trillion of it in 2020-21, a sum that’s about a fifth of their burden when the year began. An ₹83,400-crore chunk of that debt reduction was achieved in just one sector, crude oil refining. It is obvious that the year’s total was skewed by Reliance Industries Ltd’s mission to go “debt-free", an aim it had set itself months before the pandemic as part of a larger rehaul of its corporate strategy. Multi-billion-dollar equity sales to global corporations by this megacorp have helped it retire loans on a scale that few others can dream of. As its new plans unveiled last week made clear, Reliance intends to invest big money in green energy. The main purpose of most other debt reduction, however, was probably far more prosaic: To deleverage operations for new operating realities.

It is not remarkable for companies hit by a sudden sales squeeze to respond by crushing as many fixed expenses as possible. Beyond salary outlays, office bills and sundry operational sources of bloat, finance costs would have got a relook as part of that exercise. There is some evidence of moves made by India Inc to replace expensive loans with bonds that bear lower coupon rates of pay-back, as super-cheap money from central banks around the world began to cheapen bond issuance as an avenue to raise money. Overall, though, liabilities were sought to be pushed down in 2020-21. High leverage ratios would have been judged hard to sustain without clarity on revenue restoration. Yet, given the shroud of gloom that covid disruptions cast over the general outlook for business prospects, downward revisions of growth expectations in the years ahead could also have been a factor in many corporate decisions. If capital expenditure plans have been deferred, it should not surprise us. Our economy was weakening even before covid wreaked havoc, capacity utilization in several sectors was too low to justify expansion, and covid uncertainty may well have pushed businesses to re-gear themselves for a more modest future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While private investment has been in a slump for about a decade now, consumption has been hit hard by covid’s compression of incomes. So severe has the impact been that a swift revival of aggregate demand cannot be taken for granted. Sure, we may see something of a post-pandemic boom, driven by an urge to splurge among the well-off, but our economic pain points are likely to persist. On Monday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a set of relief measures. Like last year’s, these chiefly rely on credit easing and other supply-side props that require the mediation of state-run agencies. In times of financial anxiety, though, we need direct state spending on job-assuring projects, perhaps even cash transfers, for a quick and comprehensive demand boost. As this year wasn’t unfolding as forecast by our budget makers, the Centre’s hope of keeping its fiscal deficit to just 6.8% of gross domestic product was looking forlorn anyway. An outlay for a direct stimulus would mean fiscal enlargement. But, unless inflation threatens to break out as a result, we should go for it.

