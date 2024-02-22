Our school infrastructure needs to be revamped to flatten its pyramid
Summary
- The base of primary education has widened in India but we still lack capacity for higher-level schooling. This results in a squeeze, with enrollment showing pyramidal attrition as children turn into teenagers. This challenge must be met.
Investing in public education systems is crucial for countries seeking to leverage their demographic dividend. South Korea’s economic development, often called the ‘Miracle on the Han River,’ exemplifies the impact of strategic educational investments. During its rapid industrialization, the emphasis on education significantly improved literacy rates and provided the necessary skills for industrial and technological sectors.