Our school infrastructure needs to be revamped to flatten its pyramid

Data for 2023 from the Unified Digital Information on School Education (UDISE+) tracker under the Union education ministry shows that between 2014 and 2023, there were significant advancements in structural and gender parity aspects. The pupil-teacher ratio (PTR), a crucial indicator, has seen a remarkable decrease across all levels of education, signifying smaller class sizes and more individualized attention to students. There has been PTR reduction from 29 to 23 at the primary level, 26 to 18 at the upper-primary, 26 to 17 at the secondary and 38 to 26 at the higher-secondary levels, reflecting a concerted effort to improve the quality of education through increased teacher recruitment. Further, the teaching staff has attained a gender balance, with female teachers now comprising 52.3% of the workforce in 2022-23, up from 46.9% in 2014-15, thanks to the hiring of over 4.1 million new teachers, 60% of whom are female.