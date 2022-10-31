Our self-reliance thrust must not defy cost logic

India is not an outlier in its pursuit of local production aimed at import substitution. Globally, it’s the flavour of the times, an approach that stems from global trends no less than nationalist fervour. If the Great Recession of the West slowed globalization, the covid pandemic snapped supply chains and showed the perils of import over-reliance. Meanwhile, the Ukraine war has joined US-China trade tensions to reveal the frailty of economic ties that girdle the globe. Long-upheld norms of cross-border commerce have failed to survive contact with this year’s hostilities. Supply embargoes have arisen amid a scenario of rising import tariffs and mercantilist attitudes. This retreat of what’s in the world’s common interest can be pinned at least partly on an “America first" shift in Washington. Instead of playing the champion of open markets, the US has been closing up and adopting interventionist policies that try to direct the flow of resources in line with a central plan. Since its global power depends on a technology edge, the US dash for hi-tech local chips (and effort to deny China these) can be seen as a special case. Similarly, American state investment in an electric vehicle industry could be justified for serving a climate agenda that its car market left to itself might fail to serve. Yet, even if US intervention is focused on very few sectors, its raising of barriers and emphasis on local sourcing indicate a new comfort with autarky that would stun free-market advocates.