Our semiconductor shortage is likely to persist for a long while

While capacity is indeed being added, the more important factor is demand. If semiconductor demand slows down, the situation can ease. However, a demand surge in segments that have secured supplies would leave little residual output for those that have not. This will create risks for component suppliers, as their ability to secure long-term supplies is limited. Particularly in the case of electric vehicles, suppliers need to choose a controller and build embedded software for major systems. In a scenario where demand increases from all quarters—consumer electronics, industrial and automotive—the risk for automakers in general and auto component companies in particular is high.