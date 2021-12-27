The world economy is likely to cross $100 trillion in 2022 for the first time, according to the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research, a consultancy. With India set this year to regain its past output peak of a little under $2.9 trillion at current prices in 2019, our share would be slightly above 3% of the global pie next year and far below what a country with nearly 18% of the world’s people should have. Our official pre-pandemic aim was a gross domestic product (GDP) of $5 trillion by 2024-25. Now that we have lost two fiscal years to covid disruptions, however, the asking rate of growth to achieve that has risen from about 11.5% per annum to almost 20% (in nominal dollars). Even if high inflation persists in both the US and India beyond 2022, with our rupee somehow held stable by a merry mix of parallel price inclines, robust capital inflows, big export earnings and supportive central-bank purchases, that GDP goal now looks plainly out of reach. But this does not mean we quit working out what we need to achieve a $5 trillion economy.

Last week, State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Khara drew attention to the expansion of credit—and thus of bank capital—needed as an enabler. “As of now, banks are very well capitalized," he said, “but seen in the context of a $5 trillion economy, my assessment is that additional capital worth $70 billion would be required for the banking system as a whole." Bank credit as a proportion of our GDP was just 56%, he lamented, and even with other debt included, our count was only about 90%, whereas it was far higher in developed markets. Of course, well-rated corporate borrowers do have access to foreign loans, and external commercial borrowings have duly risen as interest rates reached new lows globally, thanks to large-scale infusions of covid-aid money by central banks. Moreover, as Khara pointed out, domestic businesses have been busy reducing their debt burdens, with ₹2 trillion taken off their books over the past two years by his estimate. As stock markets boomed, raising equity finance grew all the more attractive. Lenders, on their part, saw retail loans take the place of business advances, though this trend could reverse if private investment takes an upturn after an extended slump. A recovery on this front is necessary for a sustainable economic revival, and as long-awaited signs of it emerge, credit constraints must not get in the way.

At an elementary level, capital deployment for growth goes by the logic of Say’s Law: Supply creates its own demand. How much we actually need depends on the ‘incremental capital output ratio’ of our economy. As this ratio is suspected to have risen in recent years, we may require at least $5 for every extra dollar of annual GDP. In other words, we need huge sums ploughed in. Bank capital, which can translate into loans worth 10 times or so as much, would have to play a crucial role. State-run banks will need to rely on market funds rather than the central exchequer; privatizing some of them would help. Though fears of incestuous lending have stymied the idea of bank licences for business houses, allowing them in could give the sector another chunk of capital. But then again, even if credit supply does not fall short, the pandemic’s leftover shudders could yet see Say’s logic run into Keynes’s caveat. For private investment to boom, overall demand must zoom. And for this, we need spenders at large to spend freely.

