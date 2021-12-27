Our target of $5 trillion can still serve a purpose

Last week, State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Khara drew attention to the expansion of credit—and thus of bank capital—needed as an enabler. “As of now, banks are very well capitalized," he said, “but seen in the context of a $5 trillion economy, my assessment is that additional capital worth $70 billion would be required for the banking system as a whole." Bank credit as a proportion of our GDP was just 56%, he lamented, and even with other debt included, our count was only about 90%, whereas it was far higher in developed markets. Of course, well-rated corporate borrowers do have access to foreign loans, and external commercial borrowings have duly risen as interest rates reached new lows globally, thanks to large-scale infusions of covid-aid money by central banks. Moreover, as Khara pointed out, domestic businesses have been busy reducing their debt burdens, with ₹2 trillion taken off their books over the past two years by his estimate. As stock markets boomed, raising equity finance grew all the more attractive. Lenders, on their part, saw retail loans take the place of business advances, though this trend could reverse if private investment takes an upturn after an extended slump. A recovery on this front is necessary for a sustainable economic revival, and as long-awaited signs of it emerge, credit constraints must not get in the way.