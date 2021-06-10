Our technocratic approach to institutions has failed us

Institutions are not machines designed by engineers. Nor are they merely organizations that can be designed with charters written, powers defined, personnel recruited, and budgets assigned. Institutions are the rules of the game with which societies function. Organizations created to implement the societal consensus, our institutions, cannot operate outside their social and cultural system. Reforms of institutions require the skills of gardeners, not engineers. Good gardeners are sensitive to the condition of the soil in which they plant seeds. They also know that the environment must support growth. Whereas engineers work best with a tabula rosa, a clean sheet to draw their blueprint on, or a clean piece of land, from which troublesome slum and forest dwellers are swept aside to enable their marvels. The technocratic approach to institutions has caused maladies in India and the West. The Institute of Public Policy Research in the UK says in its 2012 paper, ‘Complex New World: Translating new economic thinking into public policy’: “At heart, from [the dominant economic paradigm] perspective, the world is seen as a machine, admittedly a complicated one, but one that can be controlled with the right pressure on this button, just the right amount of pull on that lever. It is a world in which everything can be quantified, and targets can not only be set, they can be achieved thanks to the cleverness of experts. But the world is simply not like this. It is a much more complex, much less controllable place than ‘rational’ planners believe."