SC ruling on ED powers dilutes criminal law

Offence of money laundering: When the act first came into force, to prove the offence of money laundering, the prosecution had to establish not only that the accused was concealing and in possession of proceeds of crime, but also that the person was projecting the same as untainted property. The Supreme Court, in view of a 2012 amendment to the Act which sought to bring the Indian regime in line with recommendations of the intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF), held that projecting proceeds as untainted property was no longer a sine qua non and that mere possession and concealment would suffice. Further, the court made it clear that the offence of money laundering gets triggered only if there are proceeds of crime resulting from criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence. Absent proceeds of crime, the authorities cannot initiate any prosecution. This does not stop authorities from initiating action for the attachment and confiscation of proceeds of crime as a standalone process.