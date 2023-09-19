Our trade thrust has been in sync with the G20 agenda4 min read 19 Sep 2023, 08:43 PM IST
Investors in India and its partner countries can expect a stable environment to do business
That India hosted one of the most successful G20 summits of all under its presidency, that too amid a difficult global geo-political and economic scenario, is commendable. Conducting a G20 summit is like an orchestra, where different ministries, departments and government bodies of the host country work seamlessly under the leadership of the concert-master—in our case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the G20 success, India has shown its skills of coordination, planning and execution to the world. And with the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ India’s G20 presidency has focused on the philosophy of living in harmony and working together on concrete actions to address global challenges and accelerate the effective implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Predictable and equitable trade relations are essential to implement the 2030 agenda and free trade agreements (FTAs) play a key role by helping develop strong trade relationships. FTAs provide businesses with a predictably stable long-term environment amid global uncertainties.