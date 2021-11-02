Amid nerves stretched thin by global forecasts of doom unless we took speedy action to stall climate change, some reproach was justifiably directed at rich nations in Glasgow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to chip in with the money they had promised for developing countries to affordably do their bit. This was expected. The surprise of CoP-26, a United Nations huddle on the Earth’s future, has been Modi’s declaration of a target for India’s tryst with carbon neutrality. As an air pollutant, carbon dioxide is a heat trap and therefore our top threat. Come 2070, we’ve effectively pledged to emit only as much of it as we soak up. By 2030, the country aims to spout 1 billion tonnes less of it than our current projection, have 500GW of non-fossil power capacity in place, get half its energy from renewables, and thereby run an economy that spews out 45% less carbon for each unit of output. India is the world’s third largest emitter, but with our emissions per head only a fraction of America’s and China’s, we can hardly be expected to keep pace with their net-zero progress. Yet, even with all UN plans added up, new and old, the world remains off-target.

That is dangerous. Recent research has made it clear that we must cap global warming at 1.5° Celsius above the pre-industrial average for a fair chance to avert climatic catastrophe. Almost 1.2° has been notched up already, and even if all past pledges somehow get fulfilled, a lid lower than 2° Celsius looks unlikely. This would be an overshoot of the lax goal set by the last CoP in Paris, which looks even more regrettably slack now that we know the ill effects of extra heat are likely to multiply in both severity and frequency at a lower take-off point than estimated earlier. Such is the alarm, experts worry that carbon neutrality exercised by the planet as a whole even by mid-century will not suffice in response to the survival imperative recently reset by science. A halt to net emissions overall by 2050, then, is the very least we must achieve for the sake of climate stability. If not, poorer parts of the planet will have to bear the brunt of it. Misery must be fended off while we still have time to act.

Net exhaust goals can be achieved by means of carbon capture, too. Forests do it naturally at scale, though technology has enabled other techniques as well. Carbon dioxide can be absorbed in calcium-rich basalt and safely mineralized, for example. Other forms of ‘rock weathering’ exist. Plus, our vast oceans could also be made to absorb that gas. Costly as they are, such exercises have limitations and can’t be relied upon to attain much. Going off fossil fuels is the only realistic way out. Such a shift would be led best by a cap-and-trade market for carbon credits. Since a global transition to clean energy may still fail to impose a 1.5° cap, we should also escalate talks on the world’s fire-alarm option: solar geo-engineering. This idea is controversial, no doubt, but placing a shield around the globe as a sort of sun-shade could help keep off the heat as we edge close to the danger mark. It can only be done by global consensus and with calibrated caution, as any selfish or clumsy move by a solo actor may cause havoc. As a space-farer with a private sector awaiting lift-off, India might well be able to play a major role in the aerosol-spraying missions or reflector installations needed for such a collective project. Rich nations, though, might have to put in most of the money.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.