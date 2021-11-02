Our tryst with carbon neutrality and beyond

Net exhaust goals can be achieved by means of carbon capture, too. Forests do it naturally at scale, though technology has enabled other techniques as well. Carbon dioxide can be absorbed in calcium-rich basalt and safely mineralized, for example. Other forms of ‘rock weathering’ exist. Plus, our vast oceans could also be made to absorb that gas. Costly as they are, such exercises have limitations and can’t be relied upon to attain much. Going off fossil fuels is the only realistic way out. Such a shift would be led best by a cap-and-trade market for carbon credits. Since a global transition to clean energy may still fail to impose a 1.5° cap, we should also escalate talks on the world’s fire-alarm option: solar geo-engineering. This idea is controversial, no doubt, but placing a shield around the globe as a sort of sun-shade could help keep off the heat as we edge close to the danger mark. It can only be done by global consensus and with calibrated caution, as any selfish or clumsy move by a solo actor may cause havoc. As a space-farer with a private sector awaiting lift-off, India might well be able to play a major role in the aerosol-spraying missions or reflector installations needed for such a collective project. Rich nations, though, might have to put in most of the money.

