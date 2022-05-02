Our two-speed ties with the US need convergence

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India’s economic relations with America have lagged mutual engagement on the security front. Upcoming talks could serve as a corrective with a new Indo-Pacific trade pact in focus
Joe Biden will not give up. The US President will again use all his persuasive skills to win over India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the four-nation Quad summit planned later this month. So go the indications. While travelling through South Korea and Japan, Biden will hope to convince Modi to see the US point of view on Russia. The leaders have met virtually several times; this time, it will be an in-person meeting and the hope is that ties between the two largest democracies will emerge stronger and free of New Delhi’s position on Russia. There is an increasing recognition in Washington of India’s strategic autonomy in its geopolitical position—driven chiefly by neighbourhood concerns and energy vulnerability. Our stance has not been condemned outright by US politicians; in fact, at a recent Congressional hearing, secretary of state Antony Blinken even acknowledged that there is a “growing strategic convergence" between India and the US that Washington was unable to energize earlier. Parsing Blinken’s statements, in which he seemed to suggest that America will replace Russia as India’s “partner of choice", it seems Biden will probably arrive with some inducements to soften New Delhi’s current geopolitical position.
The US and India do indeed have some areas of strategic convergence. The first and obvious one, of course, is China. Both democracies have security concerns over Beijing’s muscle-flexing in the Asia theatre and have channelled a major proportion of their energies to staring down this threat. Unfortunately, both nations seem to have neglected the other critical aspect of mutual engagement: economic relations. Neither India nor the US has joined any large and meaningful trade pact in Asia so far. While former US President Donald Trump walked out of what is now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, India passed up its chance to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. China, though, is a member of both. This then is the nub of the problem: Not only is China the source of security worries in the region, it is also likely to consolidate its position as Asia’s predominant economic and trade powerhouse.
The White House may be hoping that our common concerns present a pivotal moment in the India-US relationship, despite the Russian shadow, and Biden is likely to come bearing gifts. The beribboned package on offer is likely to be the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), a symbol of the US’s renewed trade thrust in the region. This is unlike an ordinary trade agreement—comprising the four pillars of fair and resilient trade, supply-chain longevity, infrastructure (including clean energy) and tax and anti-corruption measures. Stung by Trump’s ability to portray earlier trade deals as ‘anti-labour’ and court blue-collar votes, the IPEF lays great store by “fairness" over labour issues. This framework is not a ready-to-sign deal. It is likely to be a work-in-progress for some time, even though the completion target is 2023. The proposal at this stage is more a statement of intent than a list of the usual give-and-take points that characterize trade pacts. The US would need to offer greater clarity on the IPEF as it works with its partners across the region to make the deal palatable. With Europe dealing with a Cold War rerun of tensions and China’s rise the big story of our times, this is a critical geopolitical moment for the world. And the glue of cooperation for mutual benefit invariably lies in economic partnerships.