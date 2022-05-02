Our two-speed ties with the US need convergence

Joe Biden will not give up. The US President will again use all his persuasive skills to win over India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the four-nation Quad summit planned later this month. So go the indications. While travelling through South Korea and Japan, Biden will hope to convince Modi to see the US point of view on Russia. The leaders have met virtually several times; this time, it will be an in-person meeting and the hope is that ties between the two largest democracies will emerge stronger and free of New Delhi’s position on Russia. There is an increasing recognition in Washington of India’s strategic autonomy in its geopolitical position—driven chiefly by neighbourhood concerns and energy vulnerability. Our stance has not been condemned outright by US politicians; in fact, at a recent Congressional hearing, secretary of state Antony Blinken even acknowledged that there is a “growing strategic convergence" between India and the US that Washington was unable to energize earlier. Parsing Blinken’s statements, in which he seemed to suggest that America will replace Russia as India’s “partner of choice", it seems Biden will probably arrive with some inducements to soften New Delhi’s current geopolitical position.

