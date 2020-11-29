Our unlock process was calibrated rather well

India’s latest gross domestic product (GDP) data, released on Friday, held out some cause for optimism over the shape of our covid-scarred economy’s recovery, even though a closer reading of the numbers also flags some concerns that need to be addressed for it to emerge from its crisis. On a year-on-year basis, our national output contracted by 7.5% in 2020-21’s second quarter ended 30 September, slower than the central bank’s expectations. The figure marked a deep first-half recession, but also suggested a stronger revival than analysts had expected from the nearly 24% shrinkage recorded in the first quarter. While services stayed subdued in the second, we saw manufacturing edge into positive territory even as the farm sector kept up its earlier growth. This was the “unlock" quarter, with the Centre lifting our corona curbs in line with its gradual shift of balance from Jaan to Jahaan (i.e., from “life" to “the world", as it were, in the Prime Minister’s lexicon). State spending was down 22%, however. Private consumption, which accounts for a sizable chunk of India’s economy, shrank 11.3% compared with the same period of 2019-20, but again, this was much better than before. Overall investment continued to shrink, too, with some moderation in pace.

It was in late March that the Centre imposed a lockdown so strict that most commerce ground to a halt. Within a month, though, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had revised his formulation of Jaan-before-Jahaan to Jaan-and-Jahaan; by end-May, restrictions began being eased in phases. Farm supplies had got early priority, and manufacturers were able to snap their disrupted supply chains back in place over the subsequent months. By and large, the unlocking sequence seemed aptly designed to grant our choked economy some breathing space. Some critics saw it as too premature, given that our corona curve was still on the ascent as we began the second quarter. But the financial distress was acute, people needed to resume work, and producers were raring to ramp up production in order to satisfy pent-up demand. If our official covid count is indeed reflective of our corona trend, with new cases dipping after hitting a peak in mid-September, then the Centre’s unlock calibration can be said to have paid off.

The outcome of the Centre’s other big wager, of holding off demand-stirring fiscal spending till an unlock-driven recovery was underway, will not be clear for a while. Its Atmanirbhar relief packages, announced in dribs and drabs, were mostly credit-oriented rather than aimed at pushing money around the economy directly to multiply incomes. This left some sectors relatively hapless. Construction, for example, contracted by 8.6% in the second quarter. Covid-compressed demand in several other sectors appears to have sprung back in the third quarter, however, thanks in part to festive-season shopping. Many indicators now suggest that our economy is poised to exit its recession by year-end. Yet, the horizon is clouded with uncertainty. Core sector output slipped further in October, the pandemic could plausibly worsen, and demand may prove hard to sustain from hereon if cash conservation gets the better of confidence. Stimulus spending could cushion the adverse effects of a drop-off. But it’s the next Budget that must now bear the burden of helping us regain not just our pre-covid but pre-slowdown growth trajectory.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via