Our urban poor need help in the form of an employment scheme

Data on India’s economic contraction identifies construction, trade, hotels and other services, manufacturing and mining as the worst affected. While there are indications that the worst of the contraction is over, uncertainty over jobs and salaries is by no means over. Reliable employment data is often dated. Subject to that, less than 20% of the urban workforce works in the formal sector. This is a partially misleading statement, since though the sector may be formal, all workers in a formal sector need not have formal contracts. More than 80% of the urban workforce is thus informal. Of this, roughly half work for wages and the other half are self-employed. Anecdotes and localized small-sample surveys suggest covid and the consequent lockdown has adversely affected construction workers, domestic help, transport workers, street vendors, waste-pickers and sex workers. As the lockdown has eased, though pockets remain locked in parts of some states, indicators suggest an economic turnaround. However, a question remains. Should something be done for the urban poor who are salaried, since they have often lost their jobs or have been forced to work for wages less than half of what they used to earn earlier? The suffering of some segments is reflected in reduced discretionary expenditure. This doesn’t recover immediately, not when there is uncertainty over the future.