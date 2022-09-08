Our urban spaces need renewal, not new names

Renaming cities and public spaces is often an attempt to have the last word on history. The decision to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path, as part of the Central Vista’s makeover at the heart of Delhi, has been pitched by the government as a move to shed colonial baggage and a reminder that public service is about “duties and not the right to rule". As intentions go, this is unexceptionable. But the history of the iconic street between Raisina Hill and India Gate might throw a different light. Built by the British as an avenue to its seat of imperial power in ‘New Delhi’, which came up in the 1920s, it was first called Kingsway in honour of the crown that had enslaved India. In 1947, after we won freedom, that name was dropped in favour of Rajpath. Another thoroughfare that intersected with it, Queensway, was renamed Janpath, or the people’s way. Both were assertions of Indian sovereignty. The renaming of Rajpath is also a symbolic exercise, one that is powered by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideologically informed project of fashioning a ‘new India’. A redo of the capital’s landscape is part of this deal, from the Central Vista to the roaring lions of the Ashokan emblem atop a new Parliament building. Critics have read into the message of ‘kartavya’ a worrying attempt to flip the social contract of our republic, by underlining the citizen’s duty to the state, rather than the state’s duty to uphold the rights of our people.

