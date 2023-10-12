Our vroom addiction is making even EVs noisy
Artificial engine sounds satisfy psychological needs and could possibly make roads safer but let’s hope this is only a brief phase and Indian streets don’t get any noisier than they are
The revving sound of a vehicle’s engine is music to the ears of the ICE-age motorist. But the long-serving internal combustion engine (ICE) is being sent down a highway to oblivion for its noxious fumes, with exhaust-free electric vehicles (EVs) raring to wheel us around instead. Motorists get it (or claim to): If the world is to save itself from the ravages of global warming, we must stop belching carbon-rich gasses. But an EV is just not the same experience. For some, it is downright spooky. The ‘motor’ is too noiseless to even tell if it’s on. For others, the silence of a battery-run car or bike is deeply unfulfilling, especially for the one at the wheel or handle-bar. To fill this aural void and enliven the ride, EV-makers have hit upon a lazy but effective solution: Artificial sound effects. Globally, many EVs offer an ‘engine playlist’ of sounds that mimic ICE vehicles. Motoring buffs who cannot do without the vroom of acceleration can simply switch this service on. Pandering to customer preferences, after all, is the name of the game for most marketers everywhere, and if fulfilling psychological needs can get an edge in a fiercely competitive market, why not?