Our youth don’t favour all elections held in sync

There are some things the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can take for granted. Such as its hold on the so-called Hindu vote, no matter how defined, and its poll prospects bumped up by the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among other such assets, India’s ruling party could list its appeal among bulge-bracket youth, especially those who came of age after the economy was opened up: those born between 1981 and 1996 (called millennials) and those born after that (Generation Z). As found by the latest Millennial Survey conducted by Mint in alliance with YouGov and Centre for Policy Research (bit.ly/48bldNy), BJP support was expressed by almost half its national sample of 12,544 urban youngsters drawn mostly—and evenly—from those two electorally significant age cohorts. Sure, this slice of Indian youth has a well-to-do skew (by design), but the proportion in favour of the BJP is noteworthy all the same. Not only is it more than its Lok Sabha 2019 vote share of 37.4%, it’s way above the inclination shown to any other political party. Yet, although the BJP finds youth backing on many issues that are salient in today’s politics, every stance it takes does not strike a chord with the young. As the survey reveals, notable dissonance hovers over the ruling party’s advocacy of central and state elections held in synchrony under the slogan of “one nation, one poll."

On the survey’s opinion panel, 63% agreed with the proposition that “Democracy is stronger when we have elections at multiple levels with different frequencies," with just 37% opting for “I think having separate elections at different levels is a waste of resources and time." Given how aptly these two statements capture this clash of views, such a pronounced tilt can’t be pinned on a questionnaire bias. Indeed, it is best interpreted as a sign that democracy by and large outweighs thrift as a value in the judgement of millennials and Gen-Zers. Even if they don’t profess a political version of Keynes’ “paradox of thrift," about how penny wise needn’t be pound wise, their response suggests a good grasp of what elections held in sync would imply for federalism and the basic principles of representative government. For all the savings of time and other public resources that the idea promises, the lives of various state legislative bodies, each elected for a five-year term, cannot be cut short at an arbitrary moment to kick off such a practice. Perhaps President’s rule imposed all across in one go could do it, but, as rules exist for the use of this harsh device, this would be a ‘nuclear option’ whose validity under the Constitution is sure to be challenged. Elected state governments, after all, cannot be turfed out at the Centre’s convenience. Moreover, voluntary dissolutions of state assemblies are unlikely in the absence of a political consensus. And so long as opposition parties suspect that poll synchrony will work in the BJP’s favour, letting it count on Modi’s appeal in every ballot booth, they can’t be expected to sign on. There may yet be another way it can happen, but it’s also crucial to ask how long all these states can stay in lock-step, given how often local governments fall apart and fresh polls are needed.

Separate polling cycles are a reflection of federalism at work, not a strain on India. Slogans that start with “One nation," like the one crafted for GST adoption (“One tax"), do have a ring to them. In electoral matters, however, discretion would be the better part of valour.