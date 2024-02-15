Our youth don’t favour all elections held in sync

On the survey’s opinion panel, 63% agreed with the proposition that “Democracy is stronger when we have elections at multiple levels with different frequencies," with just 37% opting for “I think having separate elections at different levels is a waste of resources and time." Given how aptly these two statements capture this clash of views, such a pronounced tilt can’t be pinned on a questionnaire bias. Indeed, it is best interpreted as a sign that democracy by and large outweighs thrift as a value in the judgement of millennials and Gen-Zers. Even if they don’t profess a political version of Keynes’ “paradox of thrift," about how penny wise needn’t be pound wise, their response suggests a good grasp of what elections held in sync would imply for federalism and the basic principles of representative government. For all the savings of time and other public resources that the idea promises, the lives of various state legislative bodies, each elected for a five-year term, cannot be cut short at an arbitrary moment to kick off such a practice. Perhaps President’s rule imposed all across in one go could do it, but, as rules exist for the use of this harsh device, this would be a ‘nuclear option’ whose validity under the Constitution is sure to be challenged. Elected state governments, after all, cannot be turfed out at the Centre’s convenience. Moreover, voluntary dissolutions of state assemblies are unlikely in the absence of a political consensus. And so long as opposition parties suspect that poll synchrony will work in the BJP’s favour, letting it count on Modi’s appeal in every ballot booth, they can’t be expected to sign on. There may yet be another way it can happen, but it’s also crucial to ask how long all these states can stay in lock-step, given how often local governments fall apart and fresh polls are needed.

