We should interpret this honorific title with caution as there’s much that we still need to set right
A statement made in various conferences and investor calls is that India is the fastest growing major economy today at 7%, and while the world will sleep through a recession, we will be awake and have plenty of opportunities to leverage. The tone assumed is one of pride as well as schadenfreude. Are we really in this sweet spot? Are we really disconnected from the world?