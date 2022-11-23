Ours is the fastest growing major economy: How come?

Numerically, there’s no contesting the number, just as our economy clocked high growth in 2017-18 despite demonetization. Also, going by most forecasts, including those of the International Monetary Fund, growth will slow down in 2023-24, but will be in a range of 6-6.5%, which will still be higher than that in all other major economies. So, the Indian growth story will be a winner all the way. The curious part of this 7% expected growth of ours in 2022-23 is that our economy will slow down in the year’s second half. If one goes by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) forecasts, we see a sequential slowing down from 13.5% in the first quarter to 6.3% in the second, and then to 4.6% each in the third and fourth quarters. The last two quarters will be disturbing because in 2021-22, growth was just 5.4% and 4.6%, which should have ideally provided a statistical low base for higher growth this year. But this will not be the case, which is why it is necessary to evaluate what is not right in our economy.