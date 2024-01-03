Outbreaks of war must not distract us from our collective priorities
Summary
- Climate action is among the world’s top imperatives. Let's review Bretton Woods governance and ask emerging countries to assume their fair share of responsibilities.
The ongoing war in Ukraine and the fighting in Gaza following Hamas’s 7 October terrorist attack must not distract the world from our collective priorities: reducing our carbon dioxide emissions, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, preserving biodiversity, and fighting poverty and inequality.